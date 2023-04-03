Stanley G. Compo, Jr., 81, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Stanley G. Compo, Jr. age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mr. Compo passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Stanley is survived by his significant other, Arlene LaFave of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Scott LaFlair and his wife, Patricia, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Chelsea LaFlair, Katlin Spanbauer, Keegan LaFlair and Brandon LaFlair; Dawn Brooks and her husband, Henry, and their son, Josh Ellis; of Ogdensburg, and Dave Ellis of Ogdensburg, NY and his children, Aaron Ellis and Bridget Ellis; two sisters, Betty Baker and her significant other, Donald Mosher, of Ogdensburg, NY and Mary Cordwell and her husband, Wayne, of Pierrepont, NY, and five great grandchildren.

Stanley is predeceased by his parents, Stanley, and Mary Compo and two brothers, Benny Murray, and Donald Murray.

Stanley was born on February 19, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of late Stanley G. Compo, Sr. and Mary E. Compo. Stanley attended local schools. Stanley first worked for the Ogdensburg Water Treatment Center and later for Ogdensburg Cemetery.

Stanley enjoyed fishing, cookouts, working on TVs, and wheeling and dealing.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

