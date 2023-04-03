Traffic advisory: Washington & Court streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be intermittent delays at a busy downtown Watertown intersection starting Monday.

The work will be at the intersection of Washington and Court streets.

Officials say it’s a continuation of the streetscape project funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The city says it will try to keep traffic flowing, but short segments of roadway and sidewalk could be closed from time to time as work continues.

