Trinity Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Prominent local pianists Chris Hyde-Hall and Kyle Ramey present a piano duo concert of music from Mozart and Tchaikovsky to Scott Joplin and Billy Joel. This eclectic program will feature classics, jazz, film music, popular tunes, and a variety of dance music. Tickets are starting to sell quickly - get yours today!

Sunday April 16 at 3:00 pm at Trinity Church, Sherman Street, Watertown

