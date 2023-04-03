Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building

Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment building has at least one squatter, a person just living there. The landlord says he didn’t rent to them, but he’s stuck with the mess and the expense.

Larry Danza owns 415 Gotham Street. He says one of the six units in the building has been occupied by a squatter or squatters since December 2022.

“Bad tenant moved in illegally after his mother had died. I never rented to him,” said Danza.

Needles, trash and debris surround the apartment building.

“I’ve been a landlord for Watertown for 30 years and this is the worst I’ve seen,” said Danza.

The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement has cited Danza. He cleans the property but feels helpless because the mess just keeps coming back.

“It looks awful and look at the people that live around here - it’s disgusting to them,” he said.

With needles on the ground, Danza says this goes beyond a trash problem.

“They need to be arrested, put in jail, put in a program to help them out of drugs,” he said.

Code enforcement says a trash violation can cost hundreds of dollars and Danza would be on the hook. Danza hopes he can evict the squatter or squatters this Friday.

Two of the building’s apartments are occupied by paying tenants. Some of the other people living in the building say they are also tired of the situation and hope it gets resolved soon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the eight individuals found dead trying to illegally cross the St. Lawrence River from...
2 adult Akwesasne victims identified
Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
People flocked to Dry Hill Ski Area to end with the season with a splash on Sunday.
A new tradition at Dry Hill Ski Area- pond skimming to wrap up the season
An apartment building in Lowville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Lowville apartment building heavily damaged in Sunday evening fire
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions

Latest News

Roswell P. Flower statue
Watertown’s DRI projects resume
Gavel
Felts Mills man pleads guilty to child pornography charge
Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen and dissolved fire department reach deal on bank accounts
Jordan Northrop
First day on the job for Watertown’s new golf course manager