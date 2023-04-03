Watertown lawmakers expected to vote on firefighter contract

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vote is expected Monday night from Watertown City Council on a new contract with its fire department.

Negotiations between the city and the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 resulted in a tentative agreement that will go until June of 2025, retroactive to June of last year.

It shows pay raises of 4 percent in 2022, 4 percent in 2023, and 3.5 percent in 2024.

