Watertown lawmakers expected to vote on firefighter contract
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vote is expected Monday night from Watertown City Council on a new contract with its fire department.
Negotiations between the city and the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 resulted in a tentative agreement that will go until June of 2025, retroactive to June of last year.
It shows pay raises of 4 percent in 2022, 4 percent in 2023, and 3.5 percent in 2024.
