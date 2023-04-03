Watertown’s DRI projects resume

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects have resumed in Watertown.

At Washington and Stone streets, the city plans to make the intersection more pedestrian friendly by extending the curbs farther out into the streets and making them and the crosswalks more accessible to everyone.

It’ll add extra space for pedestrians around the Roswell P. Flower statue.

“We’re designing downtown in a way that is actually pleasant to walk and people will want to walk it. Walkability equals economic development. Walkability is good for businesses,” said City Planner Geoff Urda.

The downtown projects will continue on Court Street and Lachenauer Plaza.

Court Street will get wider sidewalks and Lachenauer Plaza is getting a new fountain and seating.

All the work is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

