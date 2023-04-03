Your Turn: feedback on Eads plea, polling places & donkey basketball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Brownville man who was arrested in December for sexually abusing a child — and then charged in February in a state police sting operation — pleaded guilty last week. David Eads is expected to be sentenced to 13 years in prison:

Only 13 years? By far not enough! Should be life with no chance for parole!

Elaine Creighton

This right here is why I have no faith in our justice system.

Sean Spray

Jefferson County won’t open up five places where people usually vote this year. Officials say they’re trying to be more efficient with what they have:

Sorry, but you need to leave things alone. The system is not broken.

Martha Kurzenberger

It’s about managing resources. You have no idea how much is involved in setting up poll sites that have little use.

Jeanne Barker

Guess this is one way to push absentee voting.

Claydene Hamblin

Copenhagen Central School faculty and seniors went head-to-head in a long-standing community tradition: donkey basketball:

Glad they still do this tradition. It was so much fun!

Holly Countryman

It truly is cruelty to animals for the benefit of those who should be their protector.

Christopher Prue

