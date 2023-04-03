Your Turn: feedback on Eads plea, polling places & donkey basketball

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Brownville man who was arrested in December for sexually abusing a child — and then charged in February in a state police sting operation — pleaded guilty last week. David Eads is expected to be sentenced to 13 years in prison:

Only 13 years? By far not enough! Should be life with no chance for parole!

Elaine Creighton

This right here is why I have no faith in our justice system.

Sean Spray

Jefferson County won’t open up five places where people usually vote this year. Officials say they’re trying to be more efficient with what they have:

Sorry, but you need to leave things alone. The system is not broken.

Martha Kurzenberger

It’s about managing resources. You have no idea how much is involved in setting up poll sites that have little use.

Jeanne Barker

Guess this is one way to push absentee voting.

Claydene Hamblin

Copenhagen Central School faculty and seniors went head-to-head in a long-standing community tradition: donkey basketball:

Glad they still do this tradition. It was so much fun!

Holly Countryman

It truly is cruelty to animals for the benefit of those who should be their protector. 

Christopher Prue

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the eight individuals found dead trying to illegally cross the St. Lawrence River from...
2 adult Akwesasne victims identified
Akwesasne sign
8 bodies found in Akwesasne
People flocked to Dry Hill Ski Area to end with the season with a splash on Sunday.
A new tradition at Dry Hill Ski Area- pond skimming to wrap up the season
An apartment building in Lowville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Lowville apartment building heavily damaged in Sunday evening fire
Police lights
Former UPS driver arrested for allegedly stealing veterans’ prescriptions

Latest News

Seals of the city of Watertown and fire department
Watertown lawmakers expected to vote on firefighter contract
State budget
Hochul wants to extend budget deadline, Blankenbush calls it ‘embarrassing’
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at...
New York OKs 99 more pot shop licenses after court ruling
Swatting calls
Gray introduces bill to make ‘swatting’ a felony