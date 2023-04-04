Academic All-Star: Ashlee Ward

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Ashlee Ward, a senior at General Brown High School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Ashlee is ranked first in his class and is a member of National Honor Society, math league and student council.

She’s also a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball and softball.

Ashlee will be attending the University of Buffalo where she plans to major in biomedical sciences and minor in business.

She hopes to become a dermatologist.

