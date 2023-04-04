Bomb threats force school delays

(WWNY) - St. Lawrence County schools — among others across the state — are delayed this morning for what are reported to be emailed bomb threats.

Gouverneur, Canton, and Massena school are all reporting on social media that they received bomb threats overnight.

School officials say the threats appear to be a hoax, but they decided to delay to give law enforcement time to make sure everything is safe.

Edwards-Knox, Hermon-DeKalb, Madrid-Waddington, and Morristown schools also delayed, but it’s not immediately clear if they also received threats. All St. Lawrence County Head Start programs are also delayed.

