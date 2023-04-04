Clayton’s longtime mayor running for different office

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Longtime Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer won’t run for reelection. Instead, she will run for a different office.

That’s according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Zimmer turned in petitions to run for Clayton Town Council, not the village mayor.

Zimmer has served as Clayton’s mayor for the past 16 years. Her term is up at the end of this year.

