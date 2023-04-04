Clayton’s longtime mayor running for different office

Norma Zimmer
Norma Zimmer(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Longtime Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer won’t run for reelection. Instead, she will run for a different office.

That’s according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Zimmer turned in petitions to run for Clayton Town Council, not the village mayor.

Zimmer has served as Clayton’s mayor for the past 16 years. Her term is up at the end of this year.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building
General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Two of the eight individuals found dead trying to illegally cross the St. Lawrence River from...
2 adult Akwesasne victims identified
512 Stone Street
Watertown men charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty
Gavel
Indian citizen accused of smuggling people across border

Latest News

Human trafficking
Report: Akwesasne police say territory’s geography is attractive to human smugglers
Former Ridge View Inn
Double Play Community Center plans move to former banquet hall
The golf ball sign in front of Ives Hill Country Club
Giant golf ball sign’s removal sparks controversy over ownership
Former Mick's Place building
Watertown firefights to train in former Mick’s Place building