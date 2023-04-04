Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora, 69, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora, 69, a resident of 13 Hepburn Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. LaMora passed away Tuesday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora.

