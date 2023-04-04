Dorothy E. Waite, 97, formerly of Watertown

Dorothy E. Waite, 97, formerly of South Meadow Street in Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, at Lewis County General Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Waite, 97, formerly of South Meadow Street in Watertown, passed away on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023, at Lewis County General Hospital.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 from 1-2pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A prayer service will immediately follow at 2pm. Burial will be held in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Dorothy was born on October 5th, 1925, in the town of Worth, daughter of the late Harry and Edith (Kellogg) Waite. She was one of thirteen children.

In 1946 she married William Brewer who predeceased her. In 1953 she married Alfred A. Waite Alfred died in 1984.

Dorothy did section merchandising for Woolworth’s store in Watertown for 35 years. She enjoyed planting, caring for, and raising her flower beds.

Survivors include many nieces, nephews, and cousins to include her niece and caregiver, Ida May Walters of Lowville, with whom she lived with.

She is additionally predeceased by a son, Joey Brewer who died in 1955 at the age of 7; a companion, Ralph Frost; and 12 brothers and sister.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

