Double Play Community Center plans move to former banquet hall

Former Ridge View Inn
Former Ridge View Inn(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a major development in community recreation in Lewis County.

Double Play Community Center in Lowville will be getting a massive upgrade.

“I think it’s a home run for everyone,” said Executive Director Dan Myers.

Currently, the wellness organization is spread across three buildings, but a $1.1 million project aims to bring all operations under one roof at the former Ridge View Inn on Bardo Road. It’s 9,500 square feet of space.

“We could really develop some roots here and grow deep opportunities for the community,” said Myers.

The new building will serve as a dance studio, youth recreation center and full-fledged gym.

“It will be broken up all into our free weight area here. Then the entrance as you come in will be cardio against the wall,” said Myers.

Outside, we’re told empty land will be converted into an array of sports fields

“We’ll have two wiffle ball fields that will be replicated - Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park,” said Myers.

New to the center is a full kitchen. Myers says that’ll allow Double Play to expand programming to include cooking classes.

“We’re really excited about that opportunity to give people a chance to be educated, learn, and have fun while they’re doing it,” said Myers.

Even though plans aren’t finalized, it may not be too long before we see the new center open.

“We’d like to do construction this summer and potentially be open for a fall grand opening. That’s the ultimate goal,” said Myers.

In 2021, Lewis County and Double Play were working together on a potential project for a community center. This project doesn’t include the county.

Although the county isn’t directly involved with planning the project, county Manager Ryan Piche tells us Double Play has its full support, and he hopes to see it succeed.

