Published: Apr. 4, 2023
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Moran, 82, of Brownville, NY, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 18, 1940 in Fulton, NY, son of the late James C. Moran and Margaret A. (Boland) Melfi.

James graduated from Fulton High School where he played football.  He continued playing football at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD.  Upon returning home he became a journey lineman with IBEW 1249 out of Syracuse for 40 years.

He married Joyce Arnosky of Star Lake, NY on May 10, 1968 in Oriskany, NY.  The couple resided in Brownville most of their married lives.  Joyce passed away on October 16, 2014.

James loved playing football and continued to play for the Red & Black in the 70′s, earning an MVP award and was inducted into the Red & Black Hall of Fame.  Following his retirement, he spent most of his time at his cottage in Bernhards Bay on Oneida Lake.  He was also an avid fisher and hunter.  James was a Life Member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, member of the Sons of the American Legion in Brownville and Eagles Club.

Among his survivors are his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen A (Richard) Walters, Adams, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael C. (Jennifer) Moran, Watervliet, NY; a daughter, Kelley S.Hayes, Sioux Falls, SD; three grandchildren, Joshua M. Tuton, Dakota J. Walters and Madalyn R. Moran; two great grandchildren, Noah R. Walters and Scarlett J. Tuton; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen (Robert) Cline, Hannibal, NY.

Besides his parents he is also predeceased by his stepfather Vincent Melfi.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 8th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff of SMC 4th floor Pavilion for their kindness and supportive care during our difficult time.

Donations may be made in James memory to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

