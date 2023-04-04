Joseph E. “Joe” Kuta, 72, of Lowville

Joseph E. “Joe” Kuta, 72, of Shaw Road, passed away on Monday April 3, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. “Joe” Kuta, 72, of Shaw Road, passed away on Monday April 3, 2023 at his home.

He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 27 years, Cissy; five children, Dustin Hill of Clayton, GA; Brook (Marc) Caballero of Atlanta, GA; Regan Gushlaw (John) of Clayton, NY; Sarah Kuta of Lowville, NY; Christian Hill of Lowville, NY; three grandchildren, Casey Friedlander; Oliver Caballero; Grant Hanno; a brother, Jan Kuta of Utica, NY; a nephew Bryan Kuta of Dillon, CO. He is predeceased by a sister-in-law, Maryann Kuta.

Joseph was born on June 20, 1950 in Utica, NY, a son of the late Joseph and Marion Roback Kuta. He graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College; and Clarkson University in 1972. Joe worked for the Coast Guard in New York City for one year and then for the Department of Transportation in Watertown. He worked for New York State Department of Conservation as an Environmental Engineer in waste water treatment for many years, until his retirement. On April 14, 1996, he married Cissy Fagan at the Three Mile Bay Methodist Church. Joe and his wife, Cissy were foster parents for many years. He was a family man and a wonderful husband and father. Joe would do anything for anyone and was known for his kindness and big heart. He loved trees, wildlife, his cats, and most of all, his family.

In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

