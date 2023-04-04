Man accused of protection violation
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man landed in jail after he allegedly violated an order of protection several times in a day.
State police say 30-year-old Bryan Bicknell violated a stay-away order of protection multiple times on Sunday.
Troopers say he was located, arrested, and charged with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
Bicknell was arraigned in Massena town court and jailed on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.
