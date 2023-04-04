Monthly dinners to help Parishville AMVETS buy fire hall

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An Italian dinner held Monday night is helping the Parishville AMVETS Post 265 buy a building.

The ladies auxiliary served up the meals at the Parishville Fire Hall, the building AMVETS plans to buy.

The auxiliary will be holding dinners once a month to raise money.

“Well, this one for the next year is going for the purchase of the building. The fire department contacted the AMVETS in Parishville and asked if we could take over and keep it as a banquet hall. So from here on out we’re just going to earn money for the bills and for the building,” said Michelle Hayes, Parishville AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.

The cost of the fire hall could reach $200,000 to $300,000. Hayes hopes to see the dinners bring in 200 people this spring and summer.

People who came to the dinner were also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help restock the shelves of the Parishville Food Pantry.

