North Country Pet Adoption Services holds fundraisers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pair of upcoming fundraisers will benefit North Country Pet Adoption Services.

Volunteer Michelle Wojcikowski gave us the rundown on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview.

A family-friendly Easter Egg Hunt will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at the Castorland Fire Hall.

There will be Easter egg hunts for both kids and dogs, arts and crafts, a cake walk, face painting, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

A non-family-friendly comedy night and dinner event will be Saturday, April 15, at Zero Dock Street restaurant in Carthage.

There’s a buffet dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30.

You can get tickets and more information for both events at northcountrypetadoption.org.

