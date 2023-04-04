Potsdam man allegedly drove drunk, hit police car

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A 42-year-old Potsdam man allegedly had almost three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when his vehicle struck a police car.

Village police said Ashley Malak was clocked going nearly 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on Pine Street Sunday evening. The speed limit is 30.

Police pulled him over and said Malak’s vehicle backed into their patrol car.

They said Malak was not wearing a seatbelt and refused to take a breath test.

He was taken to the police station, where he was given a breathalyzer test.

Police said he blew a .22 percent blood alcohol content - nearly three times the legal limit.

He was ticketed for:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated DWI (BAC of .18 or higher)

Speed in zone

No seat belt

Refusal to take a breath test

Unsafe backing

Malak was released and scheduled to appear in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday.

