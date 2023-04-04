Risk of rain tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will stall to our south tonight. Expect some rain south of Watertown after midnight with lows in the 30′s.

Some showers are expected from Watertown and locations south tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the 40′s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday. There may be some freezing rain along the St. Lawrence River in the morning. Highs will be in the 50′s.

There is the risk of showers Thursday morning.

