Ronald J. Burgoyne, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Burgoyne 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday April 2, 2023.

Ron was born on February 6, 1951 in Massena, son of the late Maurice and Lucille (Leduc) Burgoyne. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School and attended Canton ATC. He married Grace Martin on August 12, 1972, at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August. He worked at Kraft in North Lawrence for 31 year. He then worked for AMSA Armored Car and for Massena Housing Authority. Ron was a member of the North Lawrence Fire Department at the age of 18 and then transferred to the Brasher Winthrop Fire Department where he was an active member for the past 50 years. He coached his children in youth sports and volunteered countless hours with many organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed many years playing softball, hunting, fishing, weekly card games with friends, “coffee hour” at TownLine, and nothing made him happier than his little girls- Sadie, Kacey (and Scout).

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace, their children, Kevin and Dana Burgoyne and Kristi and Brad Lincoln, two granddaughters, Sadie and Kacey, two sisters, Linda Runions (Michael Charbonneu) of Cornwall, Ontario and Eileen and Jason Cody of Chateaugay, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert, and Gary and one sister, Sally Mossow.

His family will receive friends at the Hammill Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 4 pm. The Brasher Winthrop Fire Department will honor Ron with a meal and gathering at 5 pm at the Brasher Winthrop Fire Station.

Ron loved his vegetable garden but was not a fan of flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Brasher Winthrop Fire Department, PO Box 11, Winthrop, NY 13697 or Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.

