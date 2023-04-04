Sherry L. Bearup, 74, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Sherry L. Bearup, 74, of Clayton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Sherry was born in Concord, NC, the daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Edith (Cruse) Pickett. She grew up in Clayton and graduated from Clayton Central School.

She married Gerald A. Bearup on April 24, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. She was employed doing clerical work at Bach and Company and the dental office of Dr. Hugh Morris. Subsequently she helped her husband run their contracting company, Bearup Construction, until their retirement.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, long talks on the porch swing, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching the changing seasons on the St. Lawrence River.

Sherry is survived by her two children, Jay Bearup (Andrea Cahalan), Clayton and Jerrie-Lynn (Jon) Emerton, Watertown; sister Lyn (David) Barnett, Goodyear, AZ; granddaughters Isabelle and Sophia Emerton; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Pickett.

Arrangements with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton are private and will be held at the convenience of her family. Online condolences to Sherry’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Thousand Islands Land Trust, P. O. Box 238, Clayton, NY 13624.

