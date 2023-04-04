Some rain today, more tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of the north country will face showers today, while others remain dry.

A band of rain will hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties and it looks as if it will miss St. Lawrence County entirely.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain overall. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Rain showers end this evening, and it will be mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 30s.

Rain returns Wednesday morning and northern parts of the area could have mixed precipitation.

It will be windy, and thunderstorms are possible. Rain will be on and off all day. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain lingers into Thursday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

It will be sunny and in the mid-40s on Saturday.

Easter Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

