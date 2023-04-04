Stefanik calls Trump’s arrest “shameful”

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) is calling the arrest of former President Donald Trump “shameful.”

The House Republican Conference chair has been an ardent supporter of the former president for years and says he will defeat the charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to several news reports.

He entered the plea Tuesday during a brief arraignment in a lower Manhattan courtroom as prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Below is Stefanik’s full statement:

“The shameful arrest of President Trump is an unprecedented and chilling chapter in the Left’s weaponization of the justice system against their leading political opponent. This dangerous and illegal overreach by a radical DA has completely backfired for the corrupt Far Left Democrats who would rather desperately tear apart the fabric of our country than face President Trump at the ballot box. The American people are smart, and they know this is politically charged and that President Trump will defeat these charges in court and turn the tables on the Far Left Democrats by exposing their corruption and abuse of power. President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls, and just like with the Russia hoax and both sham impeachments, President Trump will defeat this latest witch-hunt, defeat Joe Biden, and will be sworn in as President of the United States of America in January 2025.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.