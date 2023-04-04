Watertown firefights to train in former Mick’s Place building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in the final days of Mick’s Place standing on Factory Street in Watertown.

The building, which was once home to the bar, will meet the wrecking ball soon.

But before that, the Watertown Fire Department will train in the building.

The property is owned by Knowlton Technologies, which is across the street.

Knowlton offered the building for training to the fire department.

The training is next week, then the building will be torn down and replaced with landscaping and more parking for the expanding mill business.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.