Animal cruelty case puts strain on dog shelter

Ten dogs are recovering in the care of the Jefferson County Dog Shelter after their owners were...
Ten dogs are recovering in the care of the Jefferson County Dog Shelter after their owners were charged with animal cruelty.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ten dogs are recovering in the care of the Jefferson County Dog Shelter.

They were taken in last Friday as two Watertown men were charged with a dozen counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs were discovered when the city constable was in the process of evicting 61-year-old Steven Whitford and 33-year-old Mark Whitford from 512 Stone Street.

Animal control assisted city police in rescuing 11 dogs and a ferret from the home.

One dog was euthanized. The other ten dogs will go up for adoption.

“We usually deal with one-ies, two-ies. To get 10 or 11 all at once, it puts a stress on everything. We have different systems we have to log them in. We have different checks we perform on the dogs. Some of these actually had to be bathed and get them into a little bit better condition,” said Joe Plummer, director, Jefferson County Dog Shelter.

Learn how to adopt the dogs here.

The ferret was taken to the Jefferson County SPCA.

The Whitfords are due in court on April 19.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building
Drunk driving
Alleged drunk driver hits police car
The golf ball sign in front of Ives Hill Country Club
Giant golf ball sign’s removal sparks controversy over ownership
Bryan Bicknell
Man accused of protection violation

Latest News

Brett McIntosh
Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times
Greg Maneeley speaking to Watertown City Council
Watertown man takes city to task over 30 years of sewer problems
JP Lane snowboards at Dry Hill
Wounded warrior comes to north country to snowboard for first time
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Fort Drum’s biomass plant could be saved under state budget