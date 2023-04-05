The Big Lebowski - 25th Anniversary

Back on the big Screen April 16 and 20(fathom events)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From the Academy Award®-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life…heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude in the “#1 cult film of all time!” (The Boston Globe)

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

Sunday, April 16 4 and 7 pm

Thursday, April 20 1t 7pm

Morning Checkup: Services for Cancer Patients
You’re invited to Epicurean Delight buffet dinner
Taste NY store open for the season
