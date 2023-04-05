Bruce M. Peck, 74, of Castorland

Bruce M. Peck, 74, of Van Amber Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Bruce M. Peck, 74, of Van Amber Road, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

Bruce is survived by his beloved wfe of nearly 55 years, Cindy; four daughters and their spouses, Misti and Merritt Jones of Lithonia, GA; Patti and Todd Damon of King George, VA; Christi and Dave Carlisle of Lyons Falls, NY; Maria Otero of Theresa, NY; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Clemons of Watertown, NY; a sister-in-law, Connie Peck of Champion, NY; a brother-in-law, Charles “Sonny” Woodard of Deer River, NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two grandchildren, Tessa Damon, Gabriel Otero; two brothers, Leonard Peck, Marvin (Dorothy) Peck; a sister, Trudy Woodard; and a brother-in-law, Richard Clemons.

Bruce was born on December 13, 1948 in Carthage, NY, a son of the late E. Warner and Minnie I. Branagan Peck. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1966. On June 1, 1968, he married Cynthia A. Hirschy at the New Bremen Methodist Church. Bruce worked for several area businesses over the years. Most recently, he worked for Shaw’s Mobile Homes, Croghan.

Bruce has been a member of the New Bremen Fire Department for the past 50 years and a lifetime member of NNY Volunteer Fire Association. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing with his wife, watching John Wayne movies; and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the New Bremen Fire Department with Chaplain Sam Lundy officiating. There will be no calling hours. A luncheon at the fire hall will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the New Bremen fire hall on Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Bruce’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Bruce’s family during their time of need.

