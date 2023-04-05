Candy shop help makes Easter sweeter

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - “We’ve got chicks in carts and duck eggs in milk and dark chocolate and one-pound rabbits, big eggs, buttercream, coconut cream, and peanut butter,” said Croghan Candy Kitchen owner Jeff Roose.

There’re only a few days left for Easter preparations, but the Croghan Candy Kitchen has been churning out chocolate bunnies for weeks.

“And it needs to be that way because when grandma comes in and needs five or six of the same thing, you better have them,” Roose said.

Roose started the candy kitchen with his wife more than 30 years ago and every Easter, the bunny orders grow.

He says its rewarding to have his chocolates be part of the joys of Easter morning.

“At Christmas we always wonder how many Christmas trees we’re under and same thing with Easter,” he said. “How many Easter baskets are we in? Boy, I love when kids come in here. We always have a treat for kids. I love to see their faces light up.”

It’s a sweet life, even on busy days like these.

“I’ve always said it’s better than being the tax collector for sure,” Roose said. “It’s an enjoyable business. It’s a happy business. If they’re not happy when they come in, they’re happy when they leave.”

By the end of this weekend, the Easter Bunny will hop away but the candy kitchen churns on.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Roose said. “And it’s still going to be a lot of fun. We’ve got a lot of years left in us yet.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.