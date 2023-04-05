Career-Tech All-Star: Julian St. Croix

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even before he started class, Julian St. Croix would buy lawnmowers, “flip them around and resell them at my home, so this is kind of like second nature to come into this program.”

The General Brown student studies small engine repair at Bohlen Tech Center in Watertown. He’s this week’s Career-Tech All-Star.

After high school he plans to pursue construction management or an engineering program, “and this class is going to give me a fundamental understanding of customer service and how things work.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

