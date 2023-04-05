Constance L. Nichols, 74, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 3, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Constance L. Nichols, 74, of Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 3, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on July 4, 1948 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Grace Evelyn (Eddy) Hogan. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1967.

She married Stewart Nichols on August 9, 1969 at the Immaculate Congregational Church in Watertown. Connie started out working various retail jobs in the local area before she and her husband had their three daughters. She stayed home and raised the girls until they were older at which time she began working part time at the Rustic Golf and Country Club. She later began her career as a Direct Support Professional at the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center in Watertown where she worked for several years, retiring in 2011. She was also an active member of the Dexter American Legion Auxiliary throughout the years.

Connie loved celebrating life with her family and eight grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their school and sporting events, hosting family dinners, holidays and attending a good cookout or pot luck dinner with those she loved. If there was a dance floor, you could find her twisting the night away. She was a great bargain shopper and would grocery shop for everyone in the family. She loved to do things for others and her family meant everything to her. She would brag to everyone she met about how wonderful her girls are.

Among her survivors are her husband, Stewart Nichols, Dexter, NY; her three daughters and their husbands, Heather (Charlie) O’Brien, Chaumont, NY, Kelly (Sam) Sanford, Chaumont, NY, and Jennifer (Chuck) McMillen, Clay, NY; grandchildren, Christian Sanford, Caden Sanford, Austin Sanford, Riley O’Brien, Griffin (Hannah) McMillen, Ethan O’Brien, Logan and Bella McMillen; two brothers and their wives, Ronald (Cheryl) Hogan, Donald (Sandy) Hogan and a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie (Robert) Seeber, all of Dexter, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by a brother, John Hogan.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and a private memorial service for family will be held on Sunday April 16th at 12:30 p.m.

Instead of calling hours please join us at a Celebration of Life at the Dexter American Legion from 2 to 5 p.m. for family and friends. Please consider bringing a dish to pass at the legion in memory of her love for a potluck dinner.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dexter American Legion or the Chaumont Fire Department who have been a godsend to the family throughout the last few years.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.