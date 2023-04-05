Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora, 69, of Norfolk

Apr. 5, 2023
Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, after a brief stay.(Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Services for Donald L. “Dinger” LaMora, 69, a resident of 13 Hepburn Street, Norfolk, will be held privately for the family.  Mr. LaMora passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, after a brief stay.  Dinger is survived by a brother, Thomas LaMora and his companion Karen Brown, Winthrop and two sisters, Janice DeShane and Bonnie LaFay, both of Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews.  Dinger was pre-deceased by his parents Lloyd and Verda and two brothers, Lloyd and William.

Born in Potsdam, NY on September 15, 1953 to the late Lloyd and Verda Burnap LaMora, he graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School and went on to serve in the Army from 1972-1979. After his service time he worked for the Town of Norfolk in the Highway Department for over 30 years. In his free time, Dinger enjoyed chicken BBQ’s and traveling around to different restaurants. He also enjoyed sports and watching wildlife. Memorial donations in Dinger’s memory can be made to the Norfolk Rescue Squad or Norfolk Fire Department. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

