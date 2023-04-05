Dry Hill owners reflect on their first season

The owners of Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown say their first season running the slope was a...
The owners of Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown say their first season running the slope was a success.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No one has skied on the Dry Hill Ski Area slopes for a couple of days now.

Owners Patrick and Boo Jareo say they miss the action already.

“There’s always a little bit of chaos up here, and it’s really fun,” Boo Jareo said, “so I’ll miss that. I’ll miss the group of 11- to 14-year-olds that can be very naughty, but also adorable.”

The owners say although snow was a challenge this winter, their first season was a success.

“You know it’s funny when you have about 11 and a half feet of natural snow before the first of the year, and by the second we weren’t skiing on it because we didn’t have enough,” Patrick Jareo said. “But the temperature dropped enough so that we could make some snow.”

From there on, there were people shredding the slopes from January until this past Sunday.

Some were first timers on skis, smaller than others, as part of Dry Hill’s teaching program.

“it’s just absolutely wonderful,” Patrick Jareo said. “I’ll sit out there and just watch the little guys for hours, it’s incredible. That’s what we are. We are a teaching hill.”

Also seeing more school ski clubs is a goal the Jareros had at the start of the season, which they say they were able to see happen.

As for managing a new business, “we didn’t know what to expect,” Boo Jareo said. “Really, our staff knows more, knew more about the daily operations of this business a lot more than we did, so we trusted them to guide us, and they did. "

The Jareos say they had a great first season and are looking forward to many more to come.

“We’d like to say, ‘thank you’ to the community for being so incredibly supportive,” Boo Jareo said, “and to our staff, team members for helping us through, and without them none of this would have been as great as it is.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building
Drunk driving
Alleged drunk driver hits police car
The golf ball sign in front of Ives Hill Country Club
Giant golf ball sign’s removal sparks controversy over ownership
Bryan Bicknell
Man accused of protection violation

Latest News

Jeff Roose works on getting chocolate Easter bunnies ready to sell at his Croghan Candy Kitchen.
Candy shop help makes Easter sweeter
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Lewis County Health plans phone outage
WWNY Canton, Potsdam work to find cheaper power for residents
WWNY Monthly dinners to help Parishville AMVETS buy fire hall