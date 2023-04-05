Eben Leslie St. Germain, Sr., age 87, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
Eben Leslie St. Germain, Sr., age 87, of Ogdensburg assed away at Carthage Area Hospital on...
Eben Leslie St. Germain, Sr., age 87, of Ogdensburg assed away at Carthage Area Hospital on Monday, April 3, 2023.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service Eben Leslie St. Germain, Sr., age 87, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the Spring at a date to be announced at Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Eben will be interred next to his loving wife, Carol. Mr. St. Germain passed away at Carthage Area Hospital on Monday, April 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Eben is survived by his children, John St. Germain and his wife, Jennifer, of Ogdensburg, NY, Eben St. Germain Jr. and his companion, Sherrie Love, of Ogdensburg, NY and Darren St. Germain of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Brent St. Germain, Bryson St. Germain, Kayle, Landyss St. Germain, Johnny St. Germain, Jr., Cheyanne Tebo, Cassy Brooks; and three great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eben was born on April 24, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Richard and Grace (Livingston) St. Germain. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1953. Eben served in the National Guard. Mr. St. Germain married Carol Ann Lovely in Heuvelton, NY on July 3rd, 1970. She predeceased him on March 24, 2013. Eben was employed by ACCO International Brands for over forty years until his retirement.

Eben enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching boxing and playing on his tablet. His grandchildren affectionately called him Grandpa, Jr.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

