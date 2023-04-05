Finn Matthew McGregor, infant, was born at 1:42 pm on April 2, 2023 at 9lbs 15.8oz, 22 ¼ inches long, with flame red hair, green eyes and soft chubby cheeks. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Finn Matthew McGregor, infant, was born at 1:42 pm on April 2, 2023 at 9lbs 15.8oz, 22 ¼ inches long, with flame red hair, green eyes and soft chubby cheeks. This beautiful cherub gained his wings at 7:40 pm, just five hours and 58 minutes in this world. Although his feet didn’t hit the floor, he made an impression that will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those whom already loved him.

He is survived by his parents, Shawn McGregor and Katy Briedis, paternal grandmother, Sue Law; maternal grandparents, Donna and Bob Kennedy and Aylan and Joanne Briedis; paternal great-grandfather, Richard Burke; maternal great grandfather, Aivers Briedis, maternal great-grandmothers, Beulah Hosie and Illeane Creed; paternal aunts and uncles, Scott McGregor (Abby Drake), Timothy and Caroline Gavin, and cousins Nathaniel, Evelyn and Juliet Gavin; maternal aunts and uncles, Chad and Monica Briedis, Lydia and Schuyler Kennedy and Ben and Aria Briedis and cousin Ceci Briedis; as well as many extended family members.

Finn is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Matt McGregor.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765; Atlanta, GA 30394 or online at www.shrinerschildrens.org for the care and treatment Katy received as a child due to severe burns or to the Canton Fire Department, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.cantonfd.org for Shawn and his continued years of service.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Condolences may be expressed online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Finn Matthew McGregor are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.