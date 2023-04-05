Freezing rain, hail and lightning sweep through north country

(WWNY) - A storm system that passed through the tri-county region Wednesday brought with it thunderstorms, hail and freezing rain.

There’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 p.m. for northern parts of St. Lawrence County and much of Franklin County.

The National Weather Service says freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch.

Pictures (seen below this story) sent to us by viewers in St. Lawrence County show ice on trees, roads and homes.

Carrie Stoffel sent us photos, saying “It’s a little icy in Massena today!”

Another viewer in Waddington shared pictures of freezing rain during a thunderstorm.

Earlier in the day, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the north country, including Jefferson and Lewis counties. Those warnings have since expired.

Viewer Kristen Dodge of Belleville sent us pictures of half-inch-sized hail that fell while lightning, thunder and wind surrounded her home.

James Stump captured a streak of lightning in Chaumont.

If you have photos you’d like to share, submit them to us at Send It To 7.

Lightning in Chaumont (James Stump)

Hail in Belleville (Kristen Dodge)

Hail in Belleville (Kristen Dodge)

Ice in Massena (Carrie Stoffel)

