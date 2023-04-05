Highlights & scores: Boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse, softball & baseball

(WWNY) - It was a busy Tuesday on the local sports scene with action on both the high school and college levels.

At Comet Field in Carthage, the Comets hosted South Jefferson in boys’ Frontier League lacrosse.

- There was only one goal in the first. Andre Watts finds an opening. South Jeff is up 1-0 after one.

- Carthage ties it in the second. Josh Bigelow splits the pipes, knotting the score at 1.

- The Comets take the lead when Marcus Hickey tickles twine. It’s 2-1 Carthage.

- The Spartans answer. Cobin O’Brien goes low for the tally. It’s 2-all.

South Jeff beats Carthage 8-7 in overtime.

Salmon River was at Canton in Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse.

- Right from the faceoff, McKensie Francis-Chubb scores on the low roller. It’s 1-0 Shamrocks.

- Vivian Coburn grabs the loose ball, beats the defense, and ties the game at 1-1.

- Joryan Adams to Ariyah LaFrance who tickles the twine.

- Off the restart, Olivia Francey rushes the net to tie the game.

- Anastasia Terrance fires the overhead shot. It’s 5-3 Salmon.

- Adams quick-feeds Chubb who scores. It’s 5-4 Salmon at the half.

The Shamrocks go on to beat Canton 11-8.

Potsdam hosted Heuvelton in another girls’ NAC lacrosse matchup.

- Off the opening draw, Danielle Emerson scores in just 11 seconds. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

- Kenadi Moore fires a low shot. Potsdam is up 2-0 in just 31 seconds.

- Avery LaPage feeds Kilee McCluskey over the keeper to score. It’s 4-2 Sandstoners.

- Emerson circles the net for a wrap-around goal.

- Sage Blevins swims past the defenders and nets the goal, making it 5-4 Potsdam.

- Ashley Calton quick-passes to Leah Warren who goes top shelf. Now it’s 5-5.

- Allysa Fluery spins and picks the opposite corner.

Emma Fields picked up her 100th career point as Potsdam beat Heuvelton 17-13.

Hammond was at Canton for girls’ NAC softball.

- Hammond is leading 6-0 in the fourth, an infield grounder for Canton scores a run.

- Tessa Alguire sends a hit to center, driving in a pair of runs. It’s 6-2 Hammond.

- Hammond’s defense proved to be the difference with just two errors. Ava Howie the catch.

- Olivia Sero hits a shot to the gap for a double.

- Sydney Francis’ hit brings home 2 more.

Hammond hangs on to beat Canton 6-4.

In college baseball, Clarkson hosted SUNY Plattsburgh

- Clarkson catcher Joe Figliiolino fires to second with a perfect throw from his knees, and nails the runner.

- With a runner at second, Joey DiRocco lines a base hit to left, sending home Andrew Veit. It’s 1-0 Plattsburgh.

- Nick Cergol drives the ball to right, driving in a run. It’s 2-0 Cardinals.

- Figliolino doubled to left center, James Mason and Sean Eddington scored. The game is tied 2-2.

- Kent Wilson drives the ball through the infield. Golden Knights lead 3-2.

- Plattsburgh scored seven runs in the fourth inning, Clarkson put up eight runs in the sixth.

The Cardinals outslugged Clarkson 14-11.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 19, Thousand Islands 3

South Jefferson 8, Carthage 7 (OT)

Salmon River 21, Colton-Pierrepont 5

Watertown 11, Homer 4

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Carthage 3

Indian River 12, Watertown 5

OFA 18, Malone 3

Salmon River 11, Canton 8

Potsdam 17, Heuvelton 13

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 19, SUNY Plattsburgh 4

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY New Paltz 17, SUNY Potsdam 6

Medaille 17, SUNY Canton 5

High school baseball

Indian River 15, South Lewis 10

South Jefferson 24, Thousand Islands 0 (5 innings)

Chazy 13, Chateaugay 10

Peru 24, Tupper Lake 2

Lowville 13, Carthage 1 (5 innings)

High school softball

Hammond 6, Canton 4

Belleville Henderson 15, Lyme 0

General Brown 15, Watertown 12

College baseball

SUNY Plattsburgh 14, Clarkson 11

College softball

St. Lawrence 6, SUNY Potsdam 5

St. Lawrence 6, SUNY Potsdam 4

SUNY Plattsburgh 6, Clarkson 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 11, Clarkson 7

