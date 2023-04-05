Keitha R. Mullin, 91, formerly of Richville

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Keitha R. Mullin, age 91, formerly of Richville, died on January 19, 2023 at United Helpers in Canton.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by her funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

