Lawyer will represent accused killer after all

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man charged with the murder of a SUNY Potsdam student will have a lawyer defend him after all.

In February, Michael Snow asked the court to allow him to represent himself when his case goes to trial. The judge granted the request.

On Tuesday, Snow’s case was assigned again to St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office.

The Massena man is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell on February 18, 2022, as she walked on a road near SUNY Potsdam’s campus.

The following month, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says no date has been set for Snow’s trial.

