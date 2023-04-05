Lewis County Health plans phone outage

Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System will be without phone service for a short time Wednesday evening.

The health system, which includes the hospital, nursing home, clinics, hospice, and home health, is updating its phone system software and equipment.

That means the system will be without phone service and voicemail beginning at 6 p.m.

The updates will take between 30 minutes and three hours depending on each location and the upgrades it needs.

If there’s an emergency, Lewis County Health says to call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

