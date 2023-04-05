Lightning blamed for 2 fires in St. Lawrence County

Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze at 1430 Ford Street.
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze at 1430 Ford Street.(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lightning is getting the blame for at least two fires in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.

Ogdensburg firefighters were called to a home at 1430 Ford Street in the city at 11:20 a.m.

Chief Kenneth Stull said lightning struck a telephone line leading to a second-floor room of the house, causing the room to catch fire.

According to Stull, a woman was in the room when it happened, and she “was very fortunate” to be able to get out of the home unhurt.

The upstairs room was heavily damaged while the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage, he said.

The home is owned by Vern and Cindy Williams.

The Ogdensburg Fire Department was assisted at the scene by volunteers from the Heuvelton Fire Department and personnel from Ogdensburg’s police and rescue.

Not long after battling that blaze, Ogdensburg firefighters were called upon to help the Heuvelton Fire Department with a blaze that destroyed a hunting camp.

It was on Spile Bridge Road in the town of Oswegatchie.

Heuvelton fire officials said lightning struck the metal structure, setting it on fire.

No one was there when the blaze broke out. Officials said the camp is owned by a West Virginia man.

In addition to Heuvelton and Ogdensburg, firefighters from Rensselaer Falls and Morristown helped battle the blaze.

