A messy day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will produce rain showers late tonight. There is freezing rain in the forecast for St. Lawrence County. Expect precipitation to arrive after midnight with lows near 30 up north and near 40 elsewhere.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday. Some freezing rain is expected up north. Highs will be in the 50′s to near 60.

A leftover shower is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50′s.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low 40′s.

