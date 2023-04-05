Morning Checkup: Services For Cancer Patients

Morning Checkup: Services for Cancer Patients
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The idea is to treat the whole patient, and not just medically.

Monica Behan of the Compassionate Care Foundation says it’s important to treat the whole person, mind, body, and spirit.

She says her organization has helped 100 patients at Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care since starting up in June.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Therapies include reiki, acupuncture, massage therapy, group therapy, nutritional counseling, yoga, and breath work. They’re designed to bring the patient to a state of balance and inner peace, which can help healing.

You can find out more about the Compassionate Care Foundation at compassionate-care.org or by calling 315-777-7094.

More information on the Walker Center is at samaritanhealth.com/cancer. You can also call 315-785-4673.

