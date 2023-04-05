Orchestra of Northern New York Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Join ONNY as it celebrates its first performance in 35 years of the profound and moving 19th century masterpiece by Johannes Brahms, Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68. The program opens with the rhythmic and driving Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 6 (2014) by Joan Tower, Music America’s 2020 Composer of the Year. Charles Guy, ONNY’s Principal Tubist presents Jennifer Higdon’s brilliant Tuba Concerto (2018). Also featured will be the 2023 Young Artist Competition winner. or 2023.

Soloists: Charles Guy, Tuba, and the 2023 Young Artist Competition Winner

Saturday April 29 at 7:30 pm at Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam

Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 pm First Presbyterian Church, Watertown 403 Washington Street

