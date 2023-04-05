Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, of Massena.
Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, of Massena.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell, 70, a resident of 21 Talcott Street, Massena, will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood from 4-7 p.m.  Graveside services will be held later this spring in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, where Pana-Lou will be laid to rest next to her parents.  Pana-Lou is survived by her son, Michael and Bailey MacConnell, Norwood; her two beloved grandchildren, Michael and Kallie; a sister, Danette Ekle, FL as well as nieces and nephews.  Pana-Lou was pre-deceased by her parents John and Norma and siblings Tad, Kelly, Craig, Shawn, and Shane.

Born in Potsdam, NY on April 9, 1952 to the late James B and Norma J. Bennett Mahoney, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School and continued her education to earn her nursing degree. Pana-Lou worked as an LPN at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for a period of time.  She enjoyed collecting items and going shopping and also enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.  Memorial donations in Pana-Lou’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Pana-Lou Marie MacConnell.

