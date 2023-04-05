Ronald F. Savino, 85, formerly of Ogdensburg passed away April 1, 2023 at age 85. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST HENRIETTA, New York (WWNY) - April 1, 2023 at age 85. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joan; children, Sherry (Gary) Pagano, Sheila (Peter) Lowis, Stephen (Jen) Savino, Mark (Melissa) Savino, Scott (Rachel) Savino; sister, Joan (Gary) Baker; grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob Poholchuk, Vincent, Mathew, Francesca Pagano, Shannon, Connor, Heather Lowis, Emma and Leah Savino, Emily (Kenneth) Hall, and Allie Duerr; great grandchildren, Kaden and Finley Hall; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Vincent (Dorothy) Savino; siblings Mona Timm, Shirley Savino, and Robert Savino.

Ron worked for 22 years for the Federal Aviation Administration and was a teacher of electricity and math at Edison and Industry. Ron and Terry Harris founded the Ecumenical Group to visit Industry, and he was a past president of the Riverton Community Association for 10 years. As a former Boy Scout and Pack Master he would like to be remembered as a loyal, helpful, courteous, and kind person.

Services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America PO Box 12580 Rochester, NY 14612, Wilmot Cancer Center 300 East River Road, PO Box 278996 Rochester, NY 14627, American Life League PO Box 6170 Falmouth, VA 22403, or Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart 14500 Bustlelon Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19116 in his memory.

