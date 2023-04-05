Saints’ lacrosse season off to a fast start

St. Lawrence University men's lacrosse
By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team is off to another fast start in 2023.

The Saints are now 9-1 on the season after beating Plattsburgh Tuesday night and are ranked in the top 10 in the men’s Division III rankings.

Coach Mike Mahoney is in his 25th season at the helm of the Saints and is the winningest coach in the program’s history with 275 wins.

Mahoney says his success can be attributed to the slew of great players he’s had in his tenure with the Saints.

“You know, I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “First of all, St. Lawrence has been a great place for me even going back to my undergraduate years and then to become a part of the coaching staff here. It’s just been an awesome place to really develop young men and proud of the guys that have come through our program. Any success that we’ve had has been because of those guys that put their blood, sweat and tears into this program. As a whole, I can kind of reap the benefits of that when it’s all said and done.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building
Drunk driving
Alleged drunk driver hits police car
The golf ball sign in front of Ives Hill Country Club
Giant golf ball sign’s removal sparks controversy over ownership
Bryan Bicknell
Man accused of protection violation

Latest News

The South Jefferson Spartans are optimistic for the Frontier League lacrosse season.
Spartans hope to be in mix for league title
Canton’s Vivian Coburn is set to score after grabbing a loose ball in a girls’ NAC contest...
Highlights & scores: Boys’ lacrosse, girls’ lacrosse, softball & baseball
Highlights & scores: Boys' lacrosse, girls' lacrosse, softball & baseball
Spartans hope to be in mix for league title