Saints’ lacrosse season off to a fast start

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse team is off to another fast start in 2023.

The Saints are now 9-1 on the season after beating Plattsburgh Tuesday night and are ranked in the top 10 in the men’s Division III rankings.

Coach Mike Mahoney is in his 25th season at the helm of the Saints and is the winningest coach in the program’s history with 275 wins.

Mahoney says his success can be attributed to the slew of great players he’s had in his tenure with the Saints.

“You know, I’ve been fortunate,” he said. “First of all, St. Lawrence has been a great place for me even going back to my undergraduate years and then to become a part of the coaching staff here. It’s just been an awesome place to really develop young men and proud of the guys that have come through our program. Any success that we’ve had has been because of those guys that put their blood, sweat and tears into this program. As a whole, I can kind of reap the benefits of that when it’s all said and done.”

