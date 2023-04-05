Severe thunderstorm warning issued

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the north country.

The warning is for southern Jefferson County, west-central Lewis County, and northeastern Oswego County.

Forecasters say a severe thunderstorm moving east at 50 mph was located near Stoney Point shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It was located seven miles northeast of Barnes Corners, about eight miles southeast of Watertown, at around 11:45 a.m., still moving east at 50 mph.

Places in the path of the storm could see 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to trees and power lines is expected.

The warning is set to expire at 12:15 p.m.

Another weather hazard: freezing rain. There’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 p.m. for northern parts of St. Lawrence County and much of Franklin County.

