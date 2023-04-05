Taste NY store open for the season

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Taste NY store at the North Country Welcome Center is open for the season.

Market manager Michael Myers said the store has a lot of new products this year. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The store — at 43350 Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay — features products made regionally.

It’s open 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, April 1 through December 31.

You can keep track of what’s going on on its Facebook page. You can also email mm384@cornell.edu.

