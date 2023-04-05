Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times

Brett McIntosh
Brett McIntosh(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old Theresa man is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail for allegedly stabbing a person seven times.

The Gouverneur Police Department arrested Brett M. McIntosh on St. Patrick’s Day. He’s charged with a felony count of first-degree assault.

According to police, McIntosh “intentionally caused serious physical injury to the victim” on March 11. They did not disclose where the stabbing happened.

Police allege McIntosh used a 5-inch knife to stab the victim 7 times.

The alleged victim was stabbed three times in the hand, two times in the forearm, one time in the chest, and 1 time in the shoulder blade.

Police said the victim sought medical treatment for the injuries but released no information about the person’s condition.

McIntosh was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and sent to jail without bail.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

Police released the information about the arrest on Wednesday.

